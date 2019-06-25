Power outages continue across Davidson County

On Monday, power outages were left across Davidson county.

Weekend storms left some residents in the dark for up to 72 hours beginning late Friday evening. Nashville Electric Service said the height of the outages left 48,000 people without power; the largest outage they’ve experienced in seven years.

By Monday evening, NES said while the outages were decreased by over 90% there were still hundreds left across the county.

“It’s been a real struggle and you know, going out to eat everyday because you can’t keep anything. You know, I’ve iced down coolers for three days trying to save stuff and finally just had to give it up.” said Vickie West, a Donelson resident without power.

NES told NEWS 2 that linemen were working 16-hour days to get power restored across the county. A spokesperson added that some homes can’t be restored unilt communication lines are repaired by electricians.

In a statement to News 2 NES said,

“We still have crews working around the clock to restore power and they won’t stop until every customer has power. We can’t give you an exact time as crews are working as quickly as possible. We hope to have everyone’s power restored within 24 hours unless there are more storms.”

Power outages can be reported to NES by calling (615) 234-0000.