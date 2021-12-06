Power lines down, buildings damaged across Bedford County after storms

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) — Crews spent Monday afternoon restoring power to homes in rural Bedford County after strong storms brought down trees and power lines.

Doors, gutters, and light fixtures are now laying in a pile outside the Raus Community Center on Smith Chapel Road. Monday morning’s storms ripped an entire wall off the old building which was already undergoing renovations. Now, it’s draped in a blue tarp to keep wind and rain out until it can be rebuilt.

David Parks and his wife live nearby and took an afternoon drive to look at the damage across Bedford and Coffee Counties.

“We just decided we’d get out and drive around and see what we can find,” Parks said. “There’s a lot of trees down and a lot of structural damage.”











Neighbors on Smith Chapel Road say they were without power for about eight hours after trees snapped in half and took down power lines.

News 2 crews spotted a man assessing the damage to his property after winds uprooted four massive oak trees in his front and backyards, which just narrowly missed his house.

Others in Tullahoma weren’t as lucky.

“Huge trees uprooted and some on houses and some partial roofs off some houses. That’s the worst thing I’ve seen,” Parks said.

Parks is grateful the storm missed his home.

“We feel very lucky because as the crow flies it probably missed us by about a mile and a half so we feel very lucky,” Parks said.

Bedford County EMA Director, David Kitchens, says most of their damage reports on Monday were from downed trees and no injuries were reported.