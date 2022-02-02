NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Parts of Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee could see slick roads and power outages over the next 48 hours with ice in the forecast.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear already declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon ahead of the winter storm. In Middle Tennessee, local emergency management offices are also making preparations. Areas north and west of Nashville are forecast to be hit the hardest.

Montgomery County could see around a quarter of an inch of ice. Their EMA Director, Ed Baggett, says he’s monitoring the situation.

“I’ve notified the school system. I’ve also been in contact with the road department, city and county. They’re also monitoring and getting prepared for if we get some ice,” Baggett said.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said it is also prepared to treat roads if they become slick and icy. They can pour salt, even with all the rain, on roadways to help create safer conditions.

Lindsey Pease and Keith Cutshall with CDE Lightband say their crews are on standby to help their 76,000 customers in Clarksville if ice causes trees to fall on powerlines or bend wires.

“The ice accumulates on it and it will sag the wire down and eventually it will break the lines and cause outages,” Cutshall said.

Cutshall added power companies are way more concerned with ice than snow. The ice is heavier and it only takes about a quarter of an inch to start causing problems.

Heading into Thursday and Friday, emergency officials encourage you to keep your phones charged, keep blankets handy and stay off the roads if they become slick.