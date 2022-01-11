NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The snow and ice may be gone but in some areas, it’s been replaced by potholes. When water freezes, it expands, and if there’s enough water in the pavement, it can eventually create a pothole.

John Marable, the store manager at the Firestone Complete Auto Care on Franklin Pike, says he’s seen more drivers coming in with damage from potholes. “We’ve seen an uptick as far as vehicles coming in, from pothole damage, whether it’s misalignment, you know, bent wheels, damaged tires, damaged undercarriages all the effects of potholes.”

While not every pothole is going to cause damage, it’s not unusual to end up with some issues after hitting one at high speed. “You know your vehicle better than anyone,” says Marable. “So you want to make sure that one, the steering wheel is centered if you’re not that is not appropriate, or anything of that nature, which could be a misalignment, any noises and just the way that it drives in general — are you pulling to one side, is clunky and when you turn in, things like that.”

Paying attention to the road and slowing down can help you avoid potholes and minimize damage if you hit one. Keeping your tires at the right pressure is another way to prevent damage according to Marable, “Tire pressure is a big thing. That’s what keeps a buffer between you and the imperfection of the road. You don’t want too much tire pressure, you don’t want too little.”

If you see a pothole, you can contact TDOT online or via phone to report it.