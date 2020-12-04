Pothole damages more than a dozen vehicles along I-24 in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pothole damaged more than a dozen vehicles along Interstate 24 in Antioch Friday morning.

The pothole is in the westbound lanes near the Bell Road exit by the Blue Hole Road overpass.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation told News 2 the pothole damaged an estimated 13 vehicles.

The vehicles pulled over to the shoulder and were towed away as TDOT officials responded to help.

It is unknown when the pothole will be repaired.