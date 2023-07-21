CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman whose skeletal remains were found in Cheatham County more than three decades ago has now been identified. TBI says Forensic Genetic Genealogical (FGG) DNA testing led investigators to identify the victim as 24-year-old Michelle Inman.

“It’s essentially using, you know, today’s technology to solve yesterday’s crimes and it’s a game changer,” TBI Special Agent Brandon Elkins explained.

Inman identified after agents submitted a sample of her remains to a private lab based in Texas, for FGG DNA testing.

“They use a team of genealogists to begin to go through and build out basically a family tree. That gives us leads and then our investigation starts,” said Elkins.

In this case, that ultimately led TBI to Inman’s brother in Virginia, the two connected through their DNA.

“We ultimately get a DNA standard from that family member and then we compare that against the DNA that we have of our unidentified remains in order to make that a solid identification and that’s what we did in this case. He was willing to cooperate and helped us and that’s how we’re here today.”

Decades later, investigators putting a face and name to the skeletal remains, with hopes that sharing her picture along with the clothes she was wearing that day will bring the family of Michelle Inman closer to justice.

“Michelle Inman’s remains were found in Cheatham County on Highway 24 in Pleasant View, Tennessee some 13,992 days ago or 38 years, three months, and 22 days. We stand here today peeling back layers of time to bring light to the darkness,” said Assistant District Attorney General Margaret Sagi of the 23rd judicial district.

The evidence surrounding Inman’s case is similar to that of a larger investigation referred to as the “redhead murders,” when the bodies of seven women with red hair were found discarded along interstates across Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia in the mid-1980s.

“Obviously, those are active investigations. That is a very active investigation and so we are not able to comment on that just yet as the investigation continues,” TBI Director David Rausch responded when asked if Inman’s death is connected to the other redhead murders.

Inman is one of two cases the TBI has been able to identify through the FGG DNA testing. They are still waiting on developments in eight more cases from the private lab.

Now that the mystery of Inman’s identity is solved, TBI agents are hoping the public can help provide information that may help solve her murder.

Anyone with information about this homicide, specifically any knowledge about individuals Michelle Inman may have been with before her death, or recognize any of the clothing from the scene, is encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.