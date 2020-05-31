Curfew now in effect for Murfreesboro after mayor issues local ‘state of emergency’

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland issued a local ‘State of Emergency’ after tear gas and smoke bombs were deployed downtown near the entrance to Middle Tennessee State University.

This comes after an earlier peaceful protest rally occurred in Murfreesboro’s downtown square. Murfreesboro Police said in a tweet on Sunday night that a crowd of protesters vandalized an armored vehicle and threw a brick through a window of Whiskey Dix.

MPD deployed tear gas at the intersection of E. Main and Middle Tenn. Blvd. A crowd of protesters was blocking the intersection and was almost hit by traffic. An armored vehicle was vandalized, a brick thrown through window of Whiskey Dix on Square. Curfew is in effect. — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) June 1, 2020

“As Mayor, I recognize and fully support the right of people to peacefully assemble and demonstrate,” said Mayor McFarland. “The City is committed to securing and protecting the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment. “At the same time, others have engaged in unlawful activities that endanger peace and public safety. Safeguarding the lives of citizens, preventing significant damage to property, and protecting our law enforcement officers and emergency service providers is the reason I am declaring this local emergency.”

Here is the e-mail sent to media outlets by the city of Murfreesboro at 6:47 p.m. Sunday. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/FGCKUfRfX5 — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) May 31, 2020

A curfew is now in effect as of 6:30 p.m.

