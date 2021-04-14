Possible make-over for Cook Recreation Area on Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A better outdoor experience at the Cook Recreation Area at Percy Priest has been brought to the attention of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District.

The Corps is evaluating a proposed action to lease the Cook Recreation Area on the shoreline of J. Percy Priest Lake in Hermitage, Tennessee, to provide the public with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. The initiative could lead to the renovation and reopening of a 57-site campground closed in 2004.

“We’re in the process of looking into a long-term park and recreation lease for the Cook Day Use Area,” explained Trey Church, Resource Manager for J. Percy Priest Lake. “And what that entails is going out with a public notice of availability, and in that public notice we will look into the fact of, is there a private interest in taking over the operation and maintenance of this area to increase outdoor recreation activities for the general public?”

Church continued, “What that would mean is we would provide more boat lanes here at the ramp, extend parking areas to lower wait times in and out of the boat ramp. And we also have a 57 site campground that could be re-opened that was closed in 2004. In addition to that, we could have enhanced trail systems that are here. We could increase the size of the beach area.”

Church added that contrary to rumors, the Corps will not be allowing anyone to build a marina, waterpark, or condos. The potential lessee would only be given permission to enhance what is already there, including reviving the campground.

They would like public input from both users of the park and people in the neighborhoods surrounding it.

“We just look forward to meeting with the public”, said Church. “As far as traffic flow, we’ll reach out to experts in the local community to determine what’s proper distances for roadways and that sort of thing for RVs. We plan on having a meeting in the June time frame where we will address any concerns. And if they have any questions or comments, feel free to reach out to the Corps of Engineers, and we will get back with you.”

For more information see this news release from the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers.