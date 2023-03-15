MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to determine whether a barricaded situation in Hendersonville was connected to a deadly shooting that happened nearly 50 miles away in Murfreesboro.

The Murfreesboro Police Department was initially dispatched to the Garrison Station Apartments on Fortress Boulevard at 11 a.m. after a corpse was found inside one of the units.

Once on scene, police said they found a woman who had been shot to death. Her identity has yet to be released.

Deadly shooting scene (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

A few moments earlier, around 10:45 a.m., the Hendersonville Police Department began working a barricaded situation with an armed suspect in the 100 block of Candlewood Drive.

In an update later Tuesday afternoon, Hendersonville police said, after several hours of investigation, they entered the home and found the barricaded person dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two agencies are working together to determine whether the incidents are related. According to the MPD, detectives believe the initial incident was a targeted shooting and not random.