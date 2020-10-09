Possible arson investigated at home off Whites Creek Pike in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A car fire that spread to a home off Whites Creek Pike early Friday morning may have been set intentionally, according to investigators.

The Nashville Fire Department responded just after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a fire at a home on Roman Drive, off Whites Creek Pike and Briley Parkway.

When firefighters arrived, they said they could see flames shooting from a vehicle parked outside of the home. The fire quickly spread to the residence.

Three adults and a child were inside the home when the fire broke out, firefighters said. They were not injured.

Investigators believe the fire could be an arson because one of the car doors was open when crews arrived and the owners said they had left it closed.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.