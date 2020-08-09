‘Portrait Park’ celebrates Maury County diversity, inspires conversation

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — They say a picture is worth a thousand words and a Maury County photographer is hoping to spark new conversations with her latest project.

Sarah Gilliam is in her element behind the camera. Last year, the freelance photographer started a new series but wasn’t sure where it would lead.

“I’m really outdoorsy and I wanted something that would be accessible to all people,” said Gilliam.

So she started taking portraits with the mindset that everyone in her hometown had a story to be told. Three hundred headshots later, Gilliam created an outdoor gallery in Columbia and named it “Portrait Park.”

“I think this gives everybody an opportunity to be seen,” said Gilliam.

Tall photos of families, businessmen, farmers, and kids line a green space on Depot Street, an area anyone in Columbia can visit.

“It’s really a sign of unity for our community, people of all walks of life. We’re a very diverse community and this is certainly representative of that,” said Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder.

“It’s just really beautiful. We’ve probably walked around it 10 times. It’s really special,” said Laura Wright.

“I think it’s appropriate that these are black and white photos and it shows all different kinds of people, all different colors, from all different walks of life bringing them all right here together,” said Josh Wright.

It’s a snapshot in Maury County’s history. Celebrating the small-town community’s common ground.

“I think in divisive times this can be a reminder that we are still here together. No matter what our thoughts are. No matter what we look like. No matter where we live. We still share this place. This is our county. This is our city. So we can at least start there,” said Gilliam.

Gilliam said the portraits will travel to other parks, but once the exhibit is over all the photos will be donated to the Maury County archives.

According to Gilliam, this public art project is being funded by state and city grants as well as donations from the community.