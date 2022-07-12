PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) A Portland man who served in World War II has died at the age of 98, News 2 has learned.

Billy Bradley died at Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center Tuesday.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

He was born in Columbia and joined the Army at 18 years old. He served as an Army Ranger and participated in important World War II campaigns, including the Battle of the Bulge. He received numerous commendations, including a Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster.

He spoke with News 2 just after his 95th birthday about his experiences overseas during the Second World War.

“We had to do it,” he said in 2019 of his service. “If hadn’t you’d have a swastika on the front door and a rising star on the back. That’s how close he was. Hitler would have been here. And Japan was already here.”

Bradley will receive full military honors at his funeral, which is set for Thursday. Full services information can be found here.