PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Portland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a masked gunman who shot a car with a baby just a few feet away inside its home.

According to Portland police, it all went down Easter Sunday around 9 a.m.

Surveillance footage shows a masked man getting out of a dark-colored four-door car. He walks deliberately to a parked Dodge Charger and then fires a single shot.

Police say the .223 round went through the passenger side fender.

The gunman sprinted back to the get-a-way car that sped away.

Car owner Dylan Davis was laying in bed Easter morning with his girlfriend and 6-month-old daughter. He heard the gunfire and initially thought it was a random gunshot in the air.

“I’m just glad it was not towards my house or anything where my kid is,” Davis said.

The 24-year-old told News 2 that the bullet caused damage to the car, specifically to the starter that had to be rewired to run again.

But the father, who has a pair of pink baby shoes on the front dash, said the car was not his concern initially.

“I was not worried about my car at that point, I was glad they hit my car and not my house,” Davis said.

When asked why someone would shoot his car, Davis says, “I don’t know. People are crazy nowadays, I guess.”

News 2 showed Davis the jarring video for the first time.

He commented while watching it, “I don’t recognize the car or the guy, but that’s the first time I’ve seen it. Wow! Yeah, that is crazy.”

Portland Police Chief Jason Williams said the crime is unusual for Portland.

“This particular situation would be troubling to anybody,” Chief Williams said. “It didn’t appear to be accidental, but with these types of crimes you never know, sometimes someone is trying to send a message and they get the wrong house, so at this point, we are not really sure on the motivation of it.”

At this time, police don’t have a motive or reports of any similar activity.

If you have any info call Portland police.