Portland police officers buy motel room, food for homeless couple

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — A single act of kindness can go a long way.

For Jeff and Phillis Maloy, who have recently become homeless, one post on Facebook ended up doing just that.

“I just got on there and asked if anyone had a tent or tarp and we were going to make the best of it,” said Phillis Maloy.

Portland Police Officer John Pszenitzki saw the post on HIP Portland, a Facebook page that discusses various topics in Portland, instead of scrolling by he decided to help.

“At that point, it got laid on my heart that in this cold that might not be all she needs,” said Officer Pszenitzki.

After helping the Malone gather their belongings Officer Pszenitzki and Officer Blake Riley loaded the couple in the car and took them to a nearby motel.

“He actually came back after he left with two pizzas and a two liter of soda and then called me this morning to check on me,” said Maloy.

When the couple woke up the next morning they say someone else bought them another night at the hotel and a local restaurant brought them more food.

The Maloys are looking for work and hope to have somewhere to stay soon, but in the meantime, they are thankful for the community and officers that helped them.