Portland Mayor: No new cases of Covid-19 at Highland Rim Terrace

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Highland Rim Terrace in Portland, Tennessee

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, Portland Mayor Mike Callis reported no new cases of Covid-19 at Highland Rim Terrace.

The update from Mayor Callis on Facebook follows at least three positive cases at the senior living facility from over the weekend.

Mayor Callis on Facebook reported one person was hospitalized and two residents with underlying health issues passed away over the last week.

Highland Rim Terrace is a HUD residential facility for the elderly.

In the Facebook post, Mayor Callis said the Health Department has the building on lockdown and has restricted residents from going in and out.

News 2 reached out the facility – they did not want to comment.

News 2 also reached out to the Tennessee Health Department and HUD – we have not yet heard back.

The Sumner County Health Department’s Portland Clinic is about a quarter of a mile away from the facility and staff said they are doing Covid-19 testing.

