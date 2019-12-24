Portland man killed in Sumner County crash

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old man was killed when his pick-up truck went off the road and slammed into several trees in Sumner County Monday afternoon.

According to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, Joseph Board was traveling north on Dobbins Pike near South Martin Lane, when he crossed the center line and ran off the road. The report states Board’s truck went into a ditch, where it struck four trees.

The Portland man was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

Highway Patrol has not determined what caused Board’s vehicle to travel off the road and crash.