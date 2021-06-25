Portland man killed in semi crash on I-40 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The preliminary report revealed new details about a deadly crash on Interstate 40 in Putnam County that closed the highway for several hours Thursday.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 273, which is close to the Silver Point exit. There were two semis involved.

According to the crash report, Christopher Mooneyhan, 54, from Portland was driving his truck east while the other truck was heading west.

Troopers say Mooneyhan went off the left side of the roadway through a cable barrier. The truck then crossed over the median onto the eastbound side and hit the other semi’s trailer.

Investigators learned Mooneyhan’s truck then went off the side of the road and hit an embankment before catching on fire. He was killed in the crash. The other driver was not injured.