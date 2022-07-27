PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms rolled through Middle Tennessee Tuesday and Portland High School in Sumner County is dealing with the aftermath of powerful straight-line winds.

Just before 2:30 pm Tuesday, strong winds barreled through Portland High School’s baseball field. The powerful gusts took down parts of the outfield fence, completely destroyed the dugout, and damaged the indoor facility.

Krissy Hurley, Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service office in Nashville, confirmed that the damage was from straight-line winds.

Tuesday’s storm also reportedly damaged structures on Cora Street, College Street, and Lyon Drive.

No one was hurt, and the damage is expected to be repaired before the start of the baseball season.