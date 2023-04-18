SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Portland High School student has been arrested after allegedly making a threat of “mass violence.”

On Thursday, April 13, a student alerted and showed a deputy a picture of another student – later identified as 18-year-old Naier Briscoe – holding a gun.

Deputies say the photo was sent from Briscoe’s Snapchat account during school hours. Officials say Briscoe was searched, but no gun was found on his person.

According to an arrest affidavit, Briscoe’s father was called to the high school to pick his son up.

A deputy later went to the teen’s home to investigate a threat of mass violence. Inside the home, a deputy found a box of ammunition in the teen’s closet. Numerous vape pens, tobacco, THC and a small amount of marijuana were also found inside the home.

Deputies say a gun was not found in the home and it remains unknown where the gun is that was seen in the picture taken by Briscoe.

Briscoe was charged with threat of mass violence, simple possession and minor in possession of a tobacco vape.