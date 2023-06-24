PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the Portland Fire Department, a first responder is “never truly off-duty,” not even when that first responder is on his honeymoon.

The department said Engineer Jair Hawkins and his new wife, Hailey, were on a honeymoon cruise this past week when an unforgettable incident happened.

Officials said Jair was going to a different deck to get some food when Hailey called for him to “get back now!”

When Jair arrived, he reportedly found a passenger performing CPR on an unresponsive woman, so the first responder jumped in and applied an AED, which alerted, “Shock Advised.”

According to officials, when the woman’s pulse didn’t return after the first shock, another passenger joined Jair and the first passenger to perform CPR and ventilations.

The AED advised a second shock, which was successful this time. Not only did the woman’s pulse return, but within moments, she became responsive and was able to communicate with Jair and the other two passengers who helped her, the department said.

After that, the ship’s medical staff reportedly arrived to take over the scene.

“Great work by Engineer Hawkins and the other two rescuers!” the Portland Fire Department wrote on Facebook on Saturday, June 24.