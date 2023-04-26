Editor’s Note: The Tennessee Highway Patrol previously reported two people were killed in this crash. That has since been redacted.

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is in the hospital and another has been taken into custody following a crash in Sumner County.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Portland.

Authorities responded to the scene on Route 109 near Longview Drive, finding two vehicles with heavy damage. Both drivers were injured in the crash.

Following the preliminary investigation, Portland police have determined a Chevrolet Impala driven by William Swafford ran a red light at the intersection and hit a Nissan Altima on the driver’s side. The Altima was then pushed into a Sumner County EMS ambulance that was stopped at the light.

The driver of the Altima was taken to Skyline Medical Center in “very critical” condition. Swafford was taken to Sumner Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released. No one in the ambulance suffered injuries.

After treatment, Swafford was taken into custody and transported to the Sumner County Jail. He is facing a long list of charges, including:

DUI 2nd Offense

Assault on an Officer (x2)

Resisting Stop, Halt, and Frisk

Reckless Endangerment

Failure to Exercise Due Care

Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device

Police say speed and alcohol are both believed to have been factors in the crash.

Swafford is due in court on May 10. His bond amount has not been released.

Portland police are still investigating the crash, and more charges are still possible.