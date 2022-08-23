PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Portland’s infrastructure is struggling to keep up with the city’s rapid growth, and leaders discussed taking drastic measures to ease demand on its water system Monday night.

During Portland’s city council meeting, elected officials talked about a measure that would ban any new customers from using its water line until it could determine what upgrades the water system needs, and how much it would cost.

The city council could approve certain water line taps during the memorandum, and they would be required to come back every three months to discuss if the ban is still needed.

Portland’s leaders have worked for decades to increase its water supply. A 2011 study said the city’s best option would be to join White House’s utility district to protect the water system from being negatively impacted by droughts.

However, Portland decided not to go through with the suggestion due to initial infrastructure costs and the fact that the city would have to significantly increase its customers’ water rates.

More than a decade later, Portland officials say they can’t put off improvements any longer. The water system nearly reached its maximum production level in June and July because it was so dry, according to the city.

Wayne Williams has lived in Portland for almost 45 years and has watched the population almost triple. He told News 2 he’s “pro-growth” but hopes the city’s infrastructure can keep up.

“If something isn’t done quick, there are going to be people who wake up and have very little water pressure or no water at all,” Williams said.

Williams attended Monday night’s city council meeting, because he was worried the water line tap ban would mean the land he’s trying to sell would not get approved for city water, and no one would want to buy it. However, that night, Williams’ land was approved for city water.

Williams told News 2 that he believes improvements need to be made to Portland’s water system, even if it means raising rates.

“If you want to continue to grow and be a successful little community, you have to have good infrastructure,” Williams said. “Growth is kind of like a two-edge sword, and there is always a cost involved, but I think we’ve got the people who have the resolve and the fortitude to make those tough decisions on the city council including the mayor.”

It’s unclear if or when the city council would vote on the potential water line tap ban.