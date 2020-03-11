Live Now
Portion of Murfreesboro Road closed in South Nashville after semi hits power line

Murfreesboro Road closed

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Murfreesboro Road is closed in South Nashville after a crash involving a tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 400 block of Murfreesboro Pike around 12:30 a.m.

The driver hit a power pole near the Drake Motel and crews are on the scene making repairs. He was not injured in the crash.

The road is closed from Fesslers Lane to Elm Hill Pike. It is not known when the roadway will reopen to traffic.

