Portion of I-40 closed in downtown Nashville after crash damages median

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A single-vehicle crash has closed portions of Interstate 40 in downtown Nashville Friday morning due to damage to the median.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Broadway exit around 4:20 a.m.

Metro police reported three juveniles were in the vehicle when the 17-year-old driver lost control and crashed into the median.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle, according to Metro police. All three victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was stolen from a gas station in North Nashville at least two hours before the crash, according to Metro police.

Investigators told News 2 the vehicle was likely left running at the gas station.

Traffic on I-40 from the South Loop is being diverted onto I-65 South.

It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.