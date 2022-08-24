SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 40 is closed after a semi-truck overturned early Wednesday morning in Smith County.
The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. at mile marker 251 in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Grant Highway, about 10 miles east of Lebanon.
According to the Smith County Rescue Squad, the semi overturned and lost a majority of its cargo, blocking all westbound lanes of traffic.
Crews on scene say it may take some time before the roadway is cleared.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.