SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 40 is closed after a semi-truck overturned early Wednesday morning in Smith County.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. at mile marker 251 in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Grant Highway, about 10 miles east of Lebanon.

Source: Smith County Rescue Squad

According to the Smith County Rescue Squad, the semi overturned and lost a majority of its cargo, blocking all westbound lanes of traffic.

Crews on scene say it may take some time before the roadway is cleared.

No other information was immediately released.