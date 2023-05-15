PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 40 is closed after a semi-truck overturned early Monday morning in Putnam County.
The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 288, which is between Highway 111 and Highway 70 East.
A crash report provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said the semi was pulling double trailers and changed lanes to allow a car to enter the interstate from the on-ramp at exit 288.
As the semi changed lanes, they noticed another car in the left lane beside it and applied a hard brake to avoid a crash.
THP said that’s when the semi began to skid, lost control and rolled onto its right side coming to a final rest in the median; the second trailer came to a final rest across both lanes of Interstate 40.
According to Putnam County Emergency Management, the eastbound lanes will be closed for a few hours as crews work to clean the contents that spilled from the trailer. It remains unknown what the trailer was hauling.
The eastbound lanes of I-40 are expected to be closed until 9 a.m., according to crews at the scene.
All traffic is being diverted off at exit 288 onto State Route 111 north to U.S. Route 70 north to the I-40 east on-ramp at exit 290.
No other information was immediately released.
