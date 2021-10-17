Portion of I-24 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of I-24 Saturday night.

Metro Police say the crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-24 at mile marker 53.2 between the Briley and I-440 split.

Multiple vehicles were involved with some receiving extensive damage.

Investigators have not said if anyone was hurt in the crash or the extent of injuries of those involved.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.