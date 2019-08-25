Police identify victim of deadly motorcycle crash on I-24 E

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 24 East was shut down early Sunday morning after a deadly motorcycle crash.

Metro police say the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. near exit 52 at the I-24/I-440 split.

Investigators said 25-year-old George Goodloe was riding his 2001 Honda east on I-24 when, according to a witness, he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and struck a rock wall.

Goodloe was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

Police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol use at the scene.