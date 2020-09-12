Portion of highway dedicated for fallen Spring Hill officer

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents of Spring Hill took time Friday to remember a hero in their community who died in the line of duty.

A portion of Highway 31 was officially named after a fallen Spring Hill police officer on a day where communities across the country are taking a moment to remember the bravery and sacrifice of first responders.

Officer Jeremy McLaren was killed after sustaining injuries from a car accident while on duty in February 2010. His parents, siblings, and other family members were present for the dedication as were state and local leaders and fellow officers.

Everyone there remembering Jeremy as a man who was loyal to his city and his duties as an officer.

“Jeremy was well loved by his department. He did do some work with the schools here, and the kids loved him. He was a really good ambassador for the police force, and we’re just very sad for the loss,” said State Representative Scott Cepicky who attended the ceremony.

Every year in May, the Spring Hill Police Department usually hosts a memorial ceremony to honor fallen officers including Jeremy but were unable to this year because of COVID-19. They were thankful they were able to gather here today so anyone that drives by this sign can take a moment to remember what he meant to this community.