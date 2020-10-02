Portion of Broadway to remain closed to traffic this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville and Davidson County have moved into Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Restaurants and bars can now operate at 50% capacity with more customers but Lower Broad will remain closed to traffic for at least one more weekend.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper had previously announced weekend closures through the end of September.

The city closed Lower Broad between Fourth and Fifth avenues from 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights so pedestrians could spread out while waiting in line to enter reduced capacity restaurants and bars. Cross streets will remain open to vehicles.

City officials first closed Broadway on Labor Day weekend in response to the crowds and people standing closely together on the sidewalks.

Nashville avoided a major spike in COVID-19 cases after the holiday weekend. Nashville is now 76th in the state when it comes to the number of COVID-19 cases, after being number one for months.

Mayor Cooper said changes to public health protocols and efforts by the people in Nashville have helped the city get back to hosting larger events and reopening businesses sooner rather than later.

“We’ve made tremendous progress. Nashville’s events and hospitality industry is on the rebound. Customer confidence in Nashville is growing as our city continues to respond resiliently to the coronavirus,” explained Mayor Cooper.

Five of the eight metrics Metro’s coronavirus task force closely monitors are meeting their goal and have been for the last few weeks.

