PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — About 25 vehicles were damaged along Interstate 65 between White House and Portland Thursday morning.

Drivers were hitting patch of potholes because they couldn’t see them in the dark, early morning hours and many experienced flat tires.

Potholes always form as a result of winter weather conditions. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said it’s been especially bad this year because of the constant winter weather.

(Photo: WKRN)

“It must have been a really deep hole, it was just a loud bang and then yeah, rolled off to the side over here,” said Cynda Hubarth, one of the drivers impacted.

State troopers were out helping drivers and a News 2 crew saw a couple vehicles being towed away.

These weren’t the only potholes this week in our area. Wednesday night, Mt. Juliet police reported there was a massive pothole on I-40 near the Beckwith Road exit.

”In that instance, there was a pothole causing issues on the interstate. It was reported within an hour or so our guys went out there and repaired it,” said Hammonds about the I-40 pothole.

Hammonds stresses it’s important to report potholes when you see them so they can be fixed.

In Robertson County, the 9-mile stretch of State Route 25 to near State Route 109 where we saw potholes is considered inside project limits. Hammonds said it’s up to the contractor, Jones Brothers, to repave the road.

Hammonds added paving work is scheduled for this weekend along I-65 in Robertson County and it’s been tough for Jones Brothers to repair the potholes due to the constant inclement weather.



Repair work is estimated to last between four to five days.

To report a pothole, click here. Drivers with damage can file a claim with the Dept. of Treasury here.