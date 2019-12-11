Pork Report blasts Nashville for money spent on NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Beacon Center has released the 2019 Tennessee Pork Report, its yearly list of the biggest government waste projects.

A statement from the non-profit think tank says the report, “highlights a combination of government mismanagement, incompetence, and outright fraud.”

This year’s report blasts Nashville for giving the NFL $3 million to hold the draft downtown, back in April.

Also making the list, the $102 million in incentives Tennessee is handing over to Amazon in exchange for a corporate operations hub in Nashville.

The Beacon Center uses state and local budget data, as well as, state audits to come up with the Pork Report.

You can see the full report here.