Pork Report blasts Nashville for money spent on NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Beacon Center has released the 2019 Tennessee Pork Report, its yearly list of the biggest government waste projects.
A statement from the non-profit think tank says the report, “highlights a combination of government mismanagement, incompetence, and outright fraud.”
This year’s report blasts Nashville for giving the NFL $3 million to hold the draft downtown, back in April.
Also making the list, the $102 million in incentives Tennessee is handing over to Amazon in exchange for a corporate operations hub in Nashville.
The Beacon Center uses state and local budget data, as well as, state audits to come up with the Pork Report.