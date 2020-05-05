Porch pirate caught on camera, Franklin police make arrest

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police arrested a man for stealing packages off of a front porch.

Police said 40-year-old Jeremy Love stole packages from the porch of a Franklin home on May 2. Love was caught on camera committing the crime. The video circulated on social media and police identified Love as the man in the video. Love is a convicted felon.

Officers arrested Love at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday after seeing him riding through a mobile home park.

Love is being charged with theft and is free on a $5,000 bond. He is due in court later this month,

In the packages Love stole, there were scooters for the homeowner’s two children.