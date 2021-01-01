Popular downtown candy store owner pleads for help to rebuild

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A popular candy store on 2nd Avenue is one of the dozens of businesses having to start over in downtown Nashville.

The devastations to Rocket Fizz is immense from the outside, in.

“It’s very bad,” owner Sherif Roufail told News 2.

However, the heartache is deeper. While it can’t be seen through our eyes, you can feel it in the streets of downtown Nashville.

“He hurt everyone in Nashville. It’s very sad for me and for all people, because this guy destroyed not only the business, he destroys a dream for people who own a business,” he explained.

Dreams like that of Roufail are shattered.

“All of the business is destroyed, we don’t have anything inside.”

Turning the sweet shop bitter and leaving pockets empty.

“More than likely $200,000. I own the inventory inside; a lot of it maybe more than $100,000,” he said.

Roufail is hoping the community can help rebuild the candy store that’s been a downtown staple, for future generations.

“I hope to build. I love Tennessee, I love Nashville.”