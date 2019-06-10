POLL: Have you received a robocall in the last week?

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators voted last week to give phone companies the right to block unwanted calls without getting customers’ permission first.

The Federal Communications Commission’s move could make call-blocking widespread and help consumers dodge annoying robocalls, which have exploded into a problem that pesters Americans on the level of billions of calls a month.

One caveat: Phone companies don’t actually have to do anything, and they could start charging you if they do — just as they now charge for some caller ID features and other extras. The FCC expects phone companies to offer these tools for free, but it doesn’t require them to.

News 2 wants to know — have you received a robocall in the last week? Answer the poll below or click here to vote from the WKRN app.

var accuwxStoryTellerSdkDns = ‘polling.storyteller.accuweather.com’;(function(d, s, id) { var js, sjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = ‘//’ + accuwxStoryTellerSdkDns + ‘/scripts/accuwx-storyteller-sdk.js’; sjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, sjs);}(document, ‘script’, ‘accuwx-storyteller-sdk’));

Connect with News 2 on Facebook to join the conversation. Click here to visit our Facebook page.