Shadow of a halloween glass lantern over newspaper, taken for Macro Mondays’ theme for 2 Nov 2015 – “Shadow Play”

During the Halloween season, people love to go to scary movies and decorate their homes with pumpkins, witches and ghostly attractions. Some people claim they’ve had paranormal experiences.

News 2 wants to know… Do you believe in ghosts? Vote in the poll below or click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading’ to vote.