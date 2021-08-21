Political figures react to death of Phil Valentine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many political figures are reacting to the death of conservative radio talk show host Phil Valentine to COVID-19.
Valentine died Saturday, according to his station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN. His death sparked reaction from numerous political figures.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee addressed Valentine’s death Saturday evening on social media: “Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Phil Valentine and pray for his family as they navigate the difficult days ahead.”
Lt. Governor Randy McNally also weighed in on Valentine’s death, calling Valentine “an inspirational and persuasive conservative voice.”
Both Senator Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn also issued statements.