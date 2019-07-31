Police: Would-be robber shot at ATM in Antioch

Breaking News
Police: Would-be robber shot at Antioch ATM

Bell Road scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The victim of an attempted robbery at an ATM in Antioch shot the would-be robber Tuesday night, critically wounding him, Metro police say.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the U.S. Bank off Bell Road near Global Mall at the Crossings.

According to police, a man approached and attempted to rob someone trying to withdraw money from the ATM.

That person then shot the would-be robber who was transported to a hospital, officers said. He remained in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

