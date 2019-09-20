Criminal homicide charge expected against woman wounded in fatal Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old Smyrna woman wounded in a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Madison shopping center will be charged in the case.

Metro police said Ashley Garcia will be arrested on a criminal homicide charge upon her release from TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she was being treated for a gunshot wound.

According to police, Garcia admitted to being part of the plan to rob 20-year-old Eric Jauregui of marijuana and a gun Wednesday afternoon in a shopping center parking lot on Gallatin Pike North near West Old Hickory Boulevard.

Garcia was in a car with Jauregui when he was shot and killed, police said. She suffered a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening and was transported to Skyline for treatment.

18-year-old Josue Mojica and 16-year-old Ronaldo Conde were already charged with criminal homicide in the case. Police said the gunshots were fired when an “associate” of Mojica and Conde got into Jauregui’s car, but did not specify if Garcia was that “associate.”

Detectives said they were still seeking 18-year-old Juan Posada for questioning in the shooting.

Anyone who knows where to find Posada, or has information on the case, is urges to contact Nashville CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.