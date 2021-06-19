Police: Woman charged after pointing gun at trash truck driver in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is facing charges after Metro police said she pointed a gun at a trash truck driver in Nashville. According to an arrest affidavit, Martika Watkins is facing the accusations.

The report said a trash truck driver called police to a neighborhood near Murfreesboro Pike and Mount View Road around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The man told police someone tried to cut him off three times because they were upset he missed some of their trash.

After an exchange of words, the man told police he went around the other vehicle and continued his route. When he pulled onto Farmhill Court, Watkins and the other person used their vehicle to block the trash truck into the cul-de-sac.

According to the report, Watkins got out of her vehicle with a gun and started waving and pointing it at the trash truck driver. The man held his horn down to try to get someone’s attention ‘fearing he was going to be shot,’ the report stated.

He was able to drive away, narrowly missing the vehicle behind his truck, and called the police. The man gave police a description of the other vehicles whose drivers were harassing him. Officers found Watkins and the other driver. Watkins told police she did try blocking the trash truck in order to confront the man for calling the other driver she was with a racial slur. She admitted to having a firearm in her hand during the incident.

The affidavit stated that surveillance video from nearby showed Watkins using her vehicle to block the trash truck driver. She was charged with Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping.