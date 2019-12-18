Police: Woman calls 911 to report shooting man in head at East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old woman has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after she reportedly shot a man in the head Tuesday night inside of his home in East Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, Kristina Arnold called 911 around 9:45 p.m. and admitted she shot the man at a residence on Fairwin Avenue near Inga Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim in bed with a single gunshot wound to his head.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, officers explained.

Arnold was booked into the Metro jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday. A bond has not been set for her.

