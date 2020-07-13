Police: Suspect wanted after shooting ex-girlfriend at Murfreesboro apartment in custody

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend on July 4 has been arrested, according to Murfreesboro police.

Police said 26-year-old Brandon Francis turned himself into authorities on Saturday, July 11.

Brandon was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened on July 4 around 7:15 a.m. on Battle Avenue.

Investigators said Francis shot his 26-year-old girlfriend and left the scene. The victim is in the hospital in critical condition. Francis is at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $350,000 dollar bond.

He is expected to appear in the Rutherford County General Sessions Court on August 24.

