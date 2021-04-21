Police still working to identify body found in Seven Mile Creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are still working to identify a man whose body was found in the Seven Mile Creek near the Harding Place Bridge
The body was discovered by a fisherman and recovered by the Office of Emergency Management on April 6. Police say the victim may have drowned in the flooding during late March.
The victim was around 6 feet tall and had a chest tattoo with the words “Good Times” below an image of a mask smoking a cigarette.
Anyone with information on who this victim could be is asked to call South Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7763.