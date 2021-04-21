Police still working to identify body found in Seven Mile Creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are still working to identify a man whose body was found in the Seven Mile Creek near the Harding Place Bridge

The body was discovered by a fisherman and recovered by the Office of Emergency Management on April 6. Police say the victim may have drowned in the flooding during late March.

Metro police are working to identify a man discovered in the Seven Mile Creek on April 6. Police say the victim had a chest tattoo of a mask smoking.

The victim was around 6 feet tall and had a chest tattoo with the words “Good Times” below an image of a mask smoking a cigarette.

Anyone with information on who this victim could be is asked to call South Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7763.