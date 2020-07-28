Police standoff underway at home in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents were urged to avoid the area of Constitution Avenue in La Vergne Tuesday morning due to an ongoing police standoff.

La Vergne police said around 8 a.m. they were on the scene of a person barricaded inside of a home.

They added the SWAT team was preparing to enter the residence, where an armed person was believed to be hiding.

Constitution Avenue remains shut down between Paul Revere Lane and Liberty Lane, as of 8:45 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

