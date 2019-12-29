Police: Shot fired at vehicle in Nashville Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an incident where a gunshot was fired at a vehicle in the northern area of Davidson County.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Haynes Park Court around 1:41 a.m. Sunday.

They said the incident involved an altercation between two people where a shot was fired at a vehicle.

No one was injured in this case.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shot being fired.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.