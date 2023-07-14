MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Charlie Daniels Park is set to be filled with people on Saturday as they enjoy a variety of family-friendly festivities during the Celebrate Mt. Juliet event.

However, as the city comes together to enjoy such an exciting event, officers from the Mt. Juliet Police Department (MJPD), along with volunteer staff, will maintain a strong presence throughout the park and surrounding areas in order to ensure safety and traffic efficiency among the attendees.

Authorities said they will be available to offer assistance and address any concerns that may surface over the course of the event.

(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

According to officials, MJPD’s main focus will be “maintaining a safe and secure environment, allowing everyone to embrace the festivities fully.” As a result, community members are asked to follow these safety tips:

Remain alert and report any suspicious behavior or activity to officers present at the event.

Stay hydrated and healthy by drinking plenty of water and taking regular breaks.

Police said they also understand “the importance of efficient traffic management to enhance the overall experience,” so in order to minimize congestion and streamline traffic flow, they worked with the Parks and Recreation Department to implement the following measures:

(Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Specific parking lots have been allocated to accommodate the expected number of vehicles. Event staff will guide motorists to these designated parking areas, so make sure follow instructions and only park only in authorized locations. If you enter parking lots off Woodridge Place, you will have quicker access to parking.

Shuttles are available throughout the different parking locations, which attendees can ride to get to the event area at Charlie Daniels Park.

Pay close attention to traffic signage, cones, and directions provided by officers or event staff. By following their guidance, you can help traffic flow smoothly, as well as ensure a positive experience for yourself and others.

According to city officials, the Celebrate Mt. Juliet event will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, featuring the Ray Daniel Cruise-In, live music, a splash pad, inflatables, games, cake walks, face painting, wine tasting, door prizes, the trainmuseum, and a foam party. There will also be 16 food trucks between the amphitheater and playground parking lot.

(Courtesy: City of Mt. Juliet)

(Courtesy: City of Mt. Juliet)

(Courtesy: City of Mt. Juliet)

“Mt. Juliet police officers and volunteers are here to serve. By working hand in hand with the community, Celebrate Mt. Juliet will be a resounding success,” MJPD said in a statement released ahead of Saturday’s event.

You’ll be able to find real-time updates and important announcements related to the event on MJPD and Mt. Juliet’s social media platforms. You can also register to receive MJAlert texts by texting “MJ” to the phone number 67283.