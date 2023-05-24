COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are trying to track down a man facing multiple charges — including attempted murder — following Monday evening’s shootout in Columbia that left one person dead and four injured.

The Columbia Police Department said a shooting incident was reported on Beech Street around 6 p.m. on Monday, May 22. However, as officers responded to the scene, gunshot victims started arriving at area hospitals.

Officials said Thomas Jack Keiser, 19, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Maury Regional Medical Center. Another 19-year-old man was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Three other people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries from gunshots, according to police.

Investigators said they believe eight men who all know each other were involved in a large fight, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

Authorities previously reported that I’Yauntis Jamel Miller, 19, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault resulting in death.

Amier Hill (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Then, on Wednesday, May 24, officials announced Amier Hill is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with Monday’s shooting.

As of this writing, police said Hill’s whereabouts are unknown, but he is believed to be driving a blue 2010 Honda Civic with Tennessee tag 409BJXF.

According to the department, Hill could have a gun in his possession, so he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Hill, you are urged not to approach him. Instead, use caution and reach out to law enforcement.

If you have any information about Monday’s deadly incident, you are asked to contact authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Columbia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 931-560-1670

Call the Columbia Police Department’s 24-hour Dispatch at 931-388-2727, ext. 1

Call Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900

Email Columbia Police SAFE Tip at SAFETips@ColumbiaTN.com