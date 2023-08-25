BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying two people accused of robbing a jewelry store in Brentwood Friday morning.

According to the Brentwood Police Department, two men entered the American Jewelry Company on Franklin Road shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, armed with handguns.

Officials said the suspects — who were wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts — broke glass cases inside the store and stole merchandise. There is no word on how many items were stolen or their value.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

If you have any information about Friday’s incident or the identities of the individuals involved, you are asked to call the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160.