PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are trying to track down a woman and a baby girl who went missing after visiting a Cookeville store several days ago.

The Cookeville Police Department said 41-year-old Tanya Franklin and 6-month-old Aurora Franklin were reported missing to the Phillipsburg Police Department in New Jersey by Tanya’s parents on Wednesday, July 26.

Tanya and Aurora were reportedly last seen Wednesday by Tanya’s boyfriend at the Dollar General in the 1700 block of E. Spring Street in Cookeville.

Authorities described Tanya as being 5-feet 10-inches tall; weighing about 150 pounds; and having blue eyes, blonde hair with a shaved undercut, and a rebel flag tattoo on her right arm. Meanwhile, baby Aurora has black hair.

If you have any information about Tanya and Aurora’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective Austin with the Cookeville Police Department at 931-520-5370.