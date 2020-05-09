Police: Second teen dies following single-car crash on Couchville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a second teen has died following a single-car crash in the 2500 block of Couchville Pike.

Police said 17-year-old Aidan Sullivan of Nashville was in the passenger seat of the Acura sedan that went out of control and crashed into a tree.

Sullivan died Friday afternoon at Vanderbilt Medical Center. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Kevin Duke Jr. of Nashville, died at the scene.

The rear seat passenger, 17-year-old Gerome White of Hermitage, is being treated at Vanderbilt.

All three teens were students at McGavock High School.

